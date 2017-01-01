Versatility of Banner Stands

Banner stands enhance visibility and message impact on the trade show floor. In addition to complementing existing displays with eye-catching graphics, these stands are highly versatile, quick to set-up and easily transportable.

As an alternative to a single booth display that features a prominent graphic, exhibitors are sometimes using multiple stands – and positioning them side-by-side to create the framework for their exhibit booths.

According to Chris Harmen of Florida-based Skyline Displays, businesses can create a booth of almost any size by ordering the correct number of stands with customized graphics.

For example, three vertical banners can be used together in a ten-foot booth area to effectively deliver your message and promote your product or service. While the stands don't have the curved shape of some pop up exhibit displays, they feature lighter frames, fewer pieces and are faster to set up.

With retractable models, set up is as easy as pulling the graphic from the bottom up to the clips at the top. In addition, they are easier to transport from location-to-location and can be more cost-effective to ship than other types of trade show displays.

Banner fabric is ideal for imprinting vivid graphics. The fabric is highly durable and visuals will continue to look striking after repeated use. Not having to replace costly graphics leaves more room in the budget for other trade show expenses.

Since few businesses market exclusively at trade shows, banners provide versatility for promotion in locations outside of a traditional exhibition hall.

Visual appeal and portability enable companies to use stands to market products and services in other types of event venues, retail showrooms, meeting facilities, business offices, shopping malls, and other retail areas.

