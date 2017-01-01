What size should you make your custom trade show exhibit? Does bigger really mean better, and in turn, more results? In fact, size does matter in terms of making an impact in an exhibition hall. But, there are a number of other factors that come into play.
Trade show expert and author Steve Miller notes that the magnitude of your trade show exhibit will, indeed, impact whether people see it, stop in and remember it. Of course, a 10,000 square foot mega-booth will get a lot more attention than a little 100 square-footer.
Yet in his book, How to Design a Wow Trade Show Booth Without Spending a Fortune, Miller points out that most companies are not in the position to spend six figures on the design of a custom trade show exhibit and certainly may not need to make that type of marketing investment considering their goals.
The size and space requirements of your exhibit must correlate to your:
Following are some guidelines for determining space needs for your trade show display area.
Your final step in determining size and space for your trade show exhibit is to examine each of the above factors and calculate your total space needs relative to available funds. For more information, please see the articles below.
