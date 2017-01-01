Trade Show Association List

Tapping into the resources provided by a trade show association can provide you with a wealth of information to help you build on your success.

Membership allows you access to event calendars, marketing and promotional ideas, news and trends data, exhibit products and reviews, research, job opportunities, vendor lists, newsletters, and more.

Joining an trade show or event association also enables you to meet and network with industry colleagues.

The information gained from discussing new methods, exchanging ideas, and learning about best demonstrated practices will further your professional expertise and ability to deliver results.

Following is a listing of event and exhibit associations, along with contact information for each organization. If you have an industry association you would like included below, please click here to send an email.

AAXO: Association of African Exhibition Organisers

Building 1, Culross on Main Office Park

34 Culross Road, Bryanston

+27 (0)11 549 8300

info@aaxo.co.za

www.aaxo.co.za



CAEM: Canadian Association of Exposition Management

2219-160 Tycos Drive, Box 218

Toronto, ON M6B 1W8, Canada

(416) 787-9377 | (866) 441-9377

www.caem.ca

CEIR: Center for Exhibition Industry Research

12700 Park Central Drive

Suite 308

Dallas, Texas 75251

972-458-8002

www.ceir.org



CEMA: Corporate Event Marketing Association

1512 Weiskopf Loop

Round Rock, TX 78664 USA

(512) 310-8330

www.cemaonline.com



CIC: Convention Industry Council

CIC Headquarters Office

8201 Greensboro Drive, Suite 300

McLean, VA 22102 USA

(703) 610-9030

www.conventionindustry.org



E2MA: Exhibit and Event Marketers Association

2214 NW 5th Street

Bend,OR 97701 USA

(541) 317-8768

www.tsea.org



EDPA: Exhibit Designers and Producers Association

EDPA Headquarters

5775 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd.

Bldg. G, Suite 500

Atlanta, Georgia 30342 USA

(404) 303-7310

www.edpa.com



EEAA: Exhibition and Event Association of Australia

P.O. Box 6053

Frenches Forest NSW 2086 Australia

(02) 9452 7538

www.eeaa.com.au



ESCA: Exposition Services & Contractors Association

2260 Corporate Circle, Suite 400

Henderson, NV 89074-7701 USA

(877) 792-ESCA

www.esca.org



HCEA: Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association

5775-G Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., Suite 500

Atlanta, Georgia 30342 USA

(404) 252-3663

www.hcea.org



IAAM: International Association of Assembly Managers

635 Fritz Drive

Coppell, TX 75019 USA

(404) 252-3663

www.iaam.org



IAEE: International Association of Exhibitions and Events

12700 Park Central Drive

Suite 308

Dallas, TX 75251

(972) 458-8002

www.iaee.com

PCMA: Professional Convention Management Association

2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Suite 1001

Chicago, IL 60616 USA

(312) 423-7262

www.pcma.org



SICO: Society of Independent Show Organizers

7000 W. Southwest Highway

Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 USA

(877) YES-SISO

www.siso.org

