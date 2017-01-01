Trade Show Association List

Tapping into the resources provided by a trade show association can provide you with a wealth of information to help you build on your success.

Membership allows you access to event calendars, marketing and promotional ideas, news and trends data, exhibit products and reviews, research, job opportunities, vendor lists, newsletters, and more. 

Joining an trade show or event association also enables you to meet and network with industry colleagues. 

The information gained from discussing new methods, exchanging ideas, and learning about best demonstrated practices will further your professional expertise and ability to deliver results.

Following is a listing of event and exhibit associations, along with contact information for each organization. If you have an industry association you would like included below, please click here to send an email. 

AAXO: Association of African Exhibition Organisers 
Building 1, Culross on Main Office Park
34 Culross Road, Bryanston
+27 (0)11 549 8300
info@aaxo.co.za
www.aaxo.co.za

CAEM: Canadian Association of Exposition Management
2219-160 Tycos Drive, Box 218
Toronto, ON M6B 1W8, Canada
(416) 787-9377 |  (866) 441-9377
www.caem.ca

CEIR: Center for Exhibition Industry Research 
12700 Park Central Drive
Suite 308
Dallas, Texas 75251
972-458-8002
www.ceir.org

CEMA: Corporate Event Marketing Association 
1512 Weiskopf Loop
Round Rock, TX 78664 USA
(512) 310-8330
www.cemaonline.com

CIC: Convention Industry Council 
CIC Headquarters Office
8201 Greensboro Drive, Suite 300
McLean, VA 22102 USA
(703) 610-9030
www.conventionindustry.org

E2MA: Exhibit and Event Marketers Association
2214 NW 5th Street 
Bend,OR 97701 USA
(541) 317-8768 
www.tsea.org

EDPA: Exhibit Designers and Producers Association 
EDPA Headquarters
5775 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd.
Bldg. G, Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30342 USA 
(404) 303-7310
www.edpa.com

EEAA: Exhibition and Event Association of Australia
P.O. Box 6053
Frenches Forest NSW 2086 Australia
(02) 9452 7538
www.eeaa.com.au

ESCA: Exposition Services & Contractors Association 
2260 Corporate Circle, Suite 400
Henderson, NV 89074-7701 USA 
(877) 792-ESCA 
www.esca.org 

HCEA: Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association 
5775-G Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30342 USA
(404) 252-3663
www.hcea.org

IAAM: International Association of Assembly Managers 
635 Fritz Drive 
Coppell, TX 75019 USA
(404) 252-3663
www.iaam.org

IAEE: International Association of Exhibitions and Events 
12700 Park Central Drive
Suite 308
Dallas, TX 75251
(972) 458-8002
www.iaee.com

PCMA: Professional Convention Management Association 
2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Suite 1001
Chicago, IL 60616 USA
(312) 423-7262
www.pcma.org

SICO: Society of Independent Show Organizers
7000 W. Southwest Highway
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 USA
(877) YES-SISO 
www.siso.org

