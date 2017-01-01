Utilize Proven Trade Show Booth Ideas to Increase Results
Being an exhibitor at a trade show can be one of the most important moves your business makes. However, it’s also possible to spend a lot of money and walk away without getting the results you anticipated.
In order to ensure that you get the most bang for your buck at a trade show, you’ll need a solid promotional plan for attracting visitors to your trade show display booth.
By deploying strategies to maximize booth traffic, you’ll have greater opportunity to increase sales and achieve your show objectives.
Attracting crowds is a matter of leveraging the power of natural human curiosity. If you can get just a few people to stop and gather round, the small crowd will naturally attract more and more people until you’ve got a large audience.
This is the same phenomenon that brings traffic on a highway to a standstill for miles when a few cars slow down to gawk at even the smallest fender bender. With so much competition in the exhibition hall, you’ll need to devise a strategy that makes your trade show display booth stand out from the crowd.
Here are three trade show booth ideas that have helped companies drive crowds of potential customers to their booths, capture the attention of important industry contacts, and generate media buzz.
MONEY BLOWING MACHINE
The Money Blowing Machine is an attraction that consistently stops people in their tracks anywhere it makes an appearance. The money blowing machine looks a lot like a telephone booth – but with a lot more pizzazz.
It's not the booth that gets people to stop and stare, but the hilarity of what takes place inside it. Contestants who step inside have 20 seconds to grab at the hundreds of bills or coupon vouchers swirling around inside.
The spectacle is almost as much fun for everyone watching as it is for the person inside the money blowing machine.
Tips for attracting booth visitors with the Money Blowing Machine:
CUSTOMIZED PRIZE WHEEL
A Prize Wheel or Wheel of Chance is one of the most versatile, portable, and effective trade show booth ideas and event marketing tools.
The bright colors, sounds, and movement inherent of a Prize Wheel have a natural allure with crowds. The Prize Wheel can be used not only at trade shows, but also at outdoor events and in-store promotions.
There are hundreds of ways to incorporate the Prize Wheel into games, contests, and customer retention marketing events. With its low cost and high versatility, a Prize Wheel is one of the most cost-effective marketing tools that a company can own.
Tips for attracting visitors with the Prize Wheel:
PROMOTIONAL AD SPECIALTIES
Ad specialties and promotional items are standard trade show booth ideas at any event. Because every booth and competitor will typically be giving away promotional items, it is essential that your ad specialties stand out from the crowd.
Promotions expert Jonathan Edelman, president of Ideas4Now LLC, advises exhibitors to double the marketing power of ad specialties by choose promotional items that will be useful to people while they are at the trade show. When you give away ad specialty items that fill an immediate need for trade show attendees, they are much more likely to stop by and take one or try to win one.
Following are ad specialties that work as powerful people magnets. For more ideas, click here for a free ideas catalog.
For more great trade show booth ideas designed to drive crowds to your exhibit area, visit Trade-Show-Attractions.com by clicking here: Trade Show Booth Ideas – Trade Show Exhibit Attractions – Event Marketing.
|
Booth-Traffic BUILDERS!