Trade Show Planning:

Your Roadmap To Success

Thoughtful, strategic trade show planning is essential to achieving your exhibiting goals and maximizing your return on investment, which includes both your money and time.

The first step in the process is to identify opportunistic conferences and events that reach your target audience of potential buyers.

Start the research process by talking with current customers and learn about the events they attend. Then, contact professional organizations and colleagues in your industry for additional suggestions.

Online trade show directories are another valuable resource, as well as your local chamber of commerce and area business associations. Once you find an event that looks opportunistic, request to review lists of past vendors and attendees, if available from the show sponsor.

Ensure the show you select draws the type and number of prospects you want. Other considerations include geography, timing, cost, and sponsor reputation.

To promote sales, consider your need for audio-visual rental equipment, sound systems and mobile technology including iPad and tablet rental. Promotional items, literature, special displays and other marketing tools should always be included in the consideration mix.

Then, develop a detailed plan and tradeshow check list that includes these steps:

Establish Specific Event Objectives… such as the number of product sales, leads generated, publicity secured, image and awareness initiatives, etc.





Create a "WOW" Exhibit… that attracts people and instantly conveys your brand message. No matter what type of exhibit you select among the many trade show displays available, the design and graphics must deliver your marketing message with a powerful punch. Even your lighting, booth accessories, table covers, and booth flooring play a role in the image you portray with your exhibition stands.

Create a Trade Show Marketing Plan… that is divided into three sections: 1. Pre-Show Marketing, 2. At-Show Marketing, and 3. Post-Show Marketing. You've got to aggressively pre-sell prospects before they arrive, fully engage them during the show, and promptly follow-up with them after the event to generate additional sales.

Reserve Your Booth Location in the Exhibition Hall… with the sponsor as part of your trade show planning process. Try to secure a high traffic location at the event. In addition, confirm access to electrical outlets and other needs you may have for your display.





to effectively convey your sales message and ensure your booth is always staffed adequately. Prepare Follow-up Information Packets… so they are ready to immediately use with new leads after the show is over





prioritize your leads and make follow-up contact promptly. Evaluate Trade Show Success… to determine if you met your objectives and identify changes to make in the future.

For more information to assist with successful trade show planning and execution, see the related articles listed below.

› Trade Show Planning