Trade Show Success Strategies

Welcome to Trade-Show-Advisor.com! This knowledge base for trade show success is designed to help you benefit from all aspects of exhibit participation. Exhibiting at targeted shows provides a significant opportunity to enhance brand visibility, promote new and existing products, generate leads, and drive incremental sales.

Trade show participation also enables you to stay on top of the latest industry trends, gain competitor insights, make key industry contacts, and further solidify relationships with current customers.

The articles and resources on Trade-Show-Advisor.com are designed to help business owners, marketers and exhibitors leverage all aspects of show involvement for optimal trade show success.

Whether you are participating in a major international trade exhibition, an annual industry event, or a local trade fair, you'll learn proven strategies that enable you to...

Identify the most opportunistic trade shows that will get your company and products in front of large numbers of potential buyers. Strategically selecting the right shows is the first step in fully leveraging the impact of your resources, time and use of trade show exhibits.

Evaluate booth sizes, available locations, and rental fees for the shows you are interested in attending. Consider logistical needs and travel costs, as well. These factors will help determine the best options for your marketing and budgetary needs.



Learn about different types of trade show exhibits and that match your show needs and marketing budget. This includes styles ranging from pop up displays and tabletop styles to tension fabric trade show displays, truss exhibits, and custom-built systems.

Enhance appeal and function with striking graphics, banner stands, booth accessories, lighting, and fixtures. Just like selecting the right shoes to go with a well-made business suit, having the right booth elements add polish to your trade show booth design. An effective exhibit will reinforce your brand positioning, resonate with your audiences, and reflect your key messages.

Discover unique booth ideas that create buzz at the show venue and attract more prospects to your exhibition stand. These traffic generators range from visitor experiences to arresting visuals and innovative technology in your exhibit area. You also will gain insight into selecting appropriate giveaways or promotional products that have high-perceived value and complement your company image.



Put into action powerful marketing initiatives before, during, and after the event that engage potential buyers and generate sales. This includes ensuring team members who are staffing your trade show booth are well-trained to represent your company and sell to potential buyers.

For those looking to hire qualified personnel or find new tradeshow jobs for career advancement, there's an employment section offering customized search capabilities. Companies can post open positions and individuals can search anytime by title or keyword for job openings that match their skills.

The information and resources provided on this site are designed to be practical and instructive to help you maximize trade show success. If there is other exhibiting-related information you would like to see on this site, please contact us and share your input.

Industry Resources and Suppliers

