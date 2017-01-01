Your trade show exhibit display serves as a direct reflection of your company image and portrays the level of product quality and service customers can expect to receive.
To be effective, the visual impact of your display must make a strong first impression and communicate your message in a matter of seconds. This small window of time is critical to attracting prospects to your booth and maximizing your sales opportunities.
Identify your exhibition stand needs by answering the following questions.
Whether you decide to have a custom exhibit produced, or adapt a used or rental unit, the type of trade show display you need will be based on the nature of shows you attend and what you want to accomplish at each one.
Here are some standard types of exhibition stands and displays.
In an exhibition hall, booth areas for displays are created with backdrop drapery, which is typically provided by the venue or event sponsor. However, these pipe and drape systems are quite flexible and many companies use them for other purposes, such as a divider for a large meeting room or attractive background for a speaker.
To fulfill your exhibit development needs, start by carefully researching companies that sell quality trade show displays and select an exhibit firm that:
The best place to start sourcing a trade show exhibit display supplier is to visit a show and talk with exhibitors in non-competing industries who have the type of exhibit booth and display banners you like.
You may want to get referrals from professional organizations, your chamber of commerce, and/or colleagues. Of course, the internet is another valuable resource for finding trade show display companies worldwide.
Once you have a list of possible suppliers of set up a time to talk with a representative or two from each company. This will enable you to assess expertise, learn how each firm operates, ask about pricing and budget controls, request photographs of completed projects, and secure a list of references to contact.
A number of trade show exhibit companies also rent displays to companies interested in testing different types and sizes of exhibits before moving forward with a purchase. Exhibit rental is also a cost-effective option for organizations that exhibit only once or twice a year. Click here for more about trade show display rental.
You want your trade show exhibit display graphics and banners to grab people’s attention and draw them into your booth. Most suppliers provide graphic services either in-house or on a contracted basis.
Check out the work they have done for others. If you don’t like what you see, hire your own graphic designer to help produce artwork for your booth.
Be sure graphics and banners with your company or product name are highly visible, well-lit, and features large easy-to-read type. You may want to have multiple signs in different areas of your booth. Keep your message succinct and direct. After all, you only have about three seconds to make an impression and turn a prospect into a viable lead.
