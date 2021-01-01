Consider the Advantages of

Tradeshow Display Rentals

The benefits of tradeshow display rentals can be numerous for small businesses or start-ups attending their first trade show, as well as for large companies looking to increase interest at their next show. Below are some of the reasons why renting may be a viable choice for you.

Convenience



The convenience that renting a display provides, as opposed to buying one, can be one of the most important factors in one’s decision to rent. Renting for your first few shows will allow you to get a feel for the events and how much money you may be able to make by attending them.

You don’t want to make a big investment in a tradeshow display only to find out that exhibiting is not for you. Using tradeshow display rentals gives you the impact of having a customized display and the convenience of not having to commit to a specific format.



Flexibility



Tradeshow rentals enhance your flexibility. Renting allows you to customize your display for every show you attend. If you used a format that you did not care for, then for the next event, you can choose a different configuration. Then the only thing you need to do is purchase the graphic panels that adapt to the new display format.

Rentals also give you the opportunity to experiment with the size of your trade show booth without worrying about making a big investment that may not suit your needs from one tradeshow to the next. You can also try out the different types of displays before you make a purchase to see which you prefer and are the easiest to set up and break down.

Additional Options



Renting a display may be the way to go if you are looking to augment your current tradeshow format.

With add-ons such as literature racks and banner stands, a booth can offer more visuals than just what is on the display itself.

If you have a large booth space and you want to manage traffic or provide additional information, renting a display may be a viable choice. It can help expand your booth to create a larger, more dynamic selling environment.

Additionally, if you are rolling-out a new product and don’t want to redo your main display, you can feature the product with tradeshow display rentals.

Cost-Effectiveness



If you only attend a few shows a year or have budget constraints, renting may be the best option. If you were to buy, the investment you would make could initially eat into whatever profits you earn for the year from the few shows that you do attend. Until you attend shows regularly as part of your sales and marketing strategy, tradeshow rentals may be the most cost-effective way to go.

-------



Article written by Mat Kelly, president of ExhibitDEAL, a wholesaler specializing in trade show displays, banner stands and trade show accessories.





Related Information - Tradeshow Display Rentals

Benefits of a Rented Trade Show Display

More on Tradeshow Booth Rental Advantages

Why Rent a Tradeshow Booth?

Choices and Decisions for Renting a Booth

Renting vs. Buying a Custom Display



› Tradeshow Display Rentals