Advantages of a Rental Trade Show Exhibit

Should you consider a rental trade show exhibit? If you don’t currently exhibit and want to examine the sales potential afforded by show participation, renting a display allows you to inexpensively "test the waters" before making a significant investment to develop your own exhibit.

With a rental display, you purchase customized graphic panels that depict your company image and product offerings. A trade show rental company typically provides these graphics services.

Through renting a booth and attending a show, you’ll have the opportunity to see first hand if an event exhibiting strategy is lucrative for your company and promoting product sales. It will also allow you to:

See what the competition is doing to promote their products





Provide new networking opportunities with industry colleagues





Talk with potential prospects whom you otherwise would not have met and convert them into high-opportunity leads based on relationship building





Survey visitors to your exhibit regarding the appeal, functionality and propensity-to-buy your products





Identify the type of booths your competition uses and determine what will work best for you, if you decide to move forward and buy your own exhibit versus using a rental trade show exhibit





Learn about industry trends that may impact your sales performance and product development





Determine if trade show participation is a viable marketing method based on potential revenue generated

Renting a display can be cost-effective if you only attend one or two shows per year in support of your marketing and sales needs. It can also be a good choice if you need the flexibility to customize the look of your exhibit graphics and message to appeal to different audiences who may be attending different shows.

If you determined that exhibiting is going to be one of your key marketing strategies, but you aren't sure the type or size of booth you need, renting a display is a smart move. Renting allows you to try out different exhibit sizes and booth configurations and identify what works best for you. In addition, renting gives you a chance to determine the ease of set-up and dismantling of various types of displays.

If you are exhibiting at your first show with a rental display, be sure to review the success strategies on this site so you fully leverage the advantages of event participation before, during and after the show.

