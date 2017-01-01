Click Here for Planning Timeline >>
Thoughtful, strategic trade show planning is essential to achieving your exhibiting goals and maximizing your return on investment, which includes both your money and time.
The first step in the process is to identify opportunistic conferences and events that reach your target audience of potential buyers.
Start the research process by talking with current customers and learn about the events they attend. Then, contact professional organizations and colleagues in your industry for additional suggestions.
Online trade show directories are another valuable resource, as well as your local chamber of commerce and area business associations. Once you find an event that looks opportunistic, request to review lists of past vendors and attendees, if available from the show sponsor.
Ensure the show you select draws the type and number of prospects you want. Other considerations include geography, timing, cost, and sponsor reputation.
To promote sales, consider your need for audio-visual rental equipment, sound systems and mobile technology including iPad and tablet rental. Promotional items, literature, special displays and other marketing tools should always be included in the consideration mix.
Then, develop a detailed plan and tradeshow check list that includes these steps:
For more information to assist with successful trade show planning and execution, see the related articles listed below.
Insights and Tools
Tradeshow Participation: A Primer for Success
Selecting Opportunistic Trade Shows
Trade Show Planning Tools
Tips for Exhibiting in Another Country
Success Strategies from a Trade Show Veteran
Trade Show Event Follow Up
Check List to Evaluate Event Competitors
International Exhibiting Tips
Trade Show Finder
Planning Timeline
Trade Show Goal Setting
Selecting Prime Booth Space in the Exhibition Hall
Getting a Leg Up
Tradeshow Follow-up to Close the Sale
Use Media Packaging to Increase Trade Show Results
Collecting Trade Show Leads
Trade Show and Exhibiting Trends
Exhibitor List Serves as Insightful Marketing Tool
Effectively Using Humor in Your Marketing
Get the Most Out of Attending a Trade Show
Looking at the Numbers
How to Stretch Your Trade Show Budget
Tradeshow Budget Planning Tips
Know the 5 Trade Show Expenses You Can't Control
A New Way to Look At Success Measurement
Trade Show Budget Considerations
Trade Show Expense Allocation
Trade Show Advisor HOME
›
Trade Show Planning
|
Share Success Tips
Do you have a great tip that enhanced your tradeshow results? Share it here! What works for you may help others. Click here >>