As you strategize on which shows to attend with your portable trade show exhibit, you need to determine those events that will most likely provide the greatest return for your time and budgetary investment. The following information provides insights and tips for you to do that.
Setting Goals
Before selecting the shows you want to attend, you must quantify your exhibit goals. While organizations use event marketing for different reasons, it is essential to have a clear vision of your specific objectives. For example, one or more of the following questions should address your event participation objectives:
Once you determine your objectives, put them in writing and use them as a starting point for considering specific shows to attend over a one to three year period (depending on your specific industry and planning time-line).
Defining Your Target Audience
Thoroughly understanding your buyers (industry, title, geography, motivations, product need/usage, etc.) and how purchase decisions are made are essential to selecting opportunistic events that will yield results.
This information should be the same target audience descriptive data that was used to develop your overall product message and portable trade show exhibit display.
Evaluating Shows
With a keen understanding of your objectives and audience, you are in a strong position to evaluate events and make thoughtful decisions about those that represent the best opportunities.
Begin by reviewing performance at shows you have attended in the past. If you have had two consecutive years of disappointing results with a given show, it may be time to remove it from your travel list. Conversely, make sure to keep strong performers on your "A" list to attend.
Then, carefully review other event options with the following considerations:
Once you’ve scrutinized your options, look at your final list of show choices and, once again, match them against your objectives and how you believe they will perform. Consider testing a new show from time to time when indicators suggest strong results.
