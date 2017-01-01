A trade show promotional item given away at your booth can help drive traffic, create recall after the show, and provide your contact information in a unique, memorable way.
At first glance, a crowded exhibition hall seems like a treasure trove for prospecting, lead generation, and sales. Yet, considering all the show distractions, and your competition vying for the attention of event attendees, interest-grabbers in the form of appealing promotional products can help you stand out and attract more people to your exhibit.
With increased booth traffic, you will have the opportunity to meet and pre-qualify more prospects. And with a greater prospect pool, you will likely yield a greater number of viable leads and new customers.
Data shows that event attendees are 52 percent more likely to stop by your exhibit if you have appealing promotional items to give them, according to Incomm Center for Trade Show Research and Sales Training. As a result, awareness and interest in your exhibit and company increase – and you enhance potential for greater sales performance.
So, what kind of promotional products are most effective? Whether you choose items such as imprinted tote bags, promotional pens, USB drives or fidget spinners, make sure your promotional products are consistent with your company image and have relevance to potential buyers.
The key to getting the most visibility from the dollars you
spend on promotional items is to choose giveaways that people will want to
use once they return to their homes and offices.
Here are important considerations to help you choose your giveaway.
How you distribute your trade show promotional item makes a difference in its perceived value and marketing effectiveness. For example, do not stack your entire supply of giveaways on your booth table for just anyone to take.
This potentially diminishes the value of your "gift" to show attendees. Rather, personally and selectively hand out giveaways to visitors with whom you speak and who represent potential clients.
Through thoughtful distribution of advertising specialties your product will be more memorable to your prospect and serves as a way to show your appreciation for the booth visit.
You may also want to have booth visitors fill out a lead form before you offer the giveaway. This will further help qualify prospects and assist with your event follow-up marketing initiatives.
