You don't need to spend a lot of money on imprinted trade show items for them to be effective. In fact, expensive giveaways in no way ensure lasting impressions. Rather, with a little creativity and planning, you can effectively deliver your message and build awareness with the help of promotional items – even with a modest trade show budget.

Begin by carefully considering your goals for your imprinted items and how much money you can realistically afford to spend. Then determine how many giveaways you will need for your trade show marketing activities.

There are several ways in which you can maximize a limited budget. Usually, the higher the quantity of trade show promotional items you purchase, the lower the individual unit price. By purchasing higher quantities for multiple events or other marketing purposes, you can reduce your overall per piece cost and save expense dollars.

You can also take the approach of "quality over quantity". Instead of offering trade show giveaways to anyone who visits your booth, reserve them strictly for your current or potential customers. This strategy will increase the perceived value of your giveaway and make your supply last longer, yielding a greater return on your marketing dollar.

Contact a number of suppliers who specialize in imprinted trade show items. Or, you can save time and effort by completing the request form included below and receive information from multiple independent suppliers with no obligation to purchase. Identify three to five items that you like and ask for price quotes, including shipping costs and turnaround time for delivery.

Here are some guidelines for selecting promotional items.

Will the trade show item appeal to high-potential prospects who are visiting your exhibit booth?





Does the giveaway relate to your company's products or services?





Is your item unusual or different from the standard fare you see at shows?





Does your selection lend itself to clearly imprinting your logo and contact information for unmistakable brand identity?





Would you want to have it and keep it yourself?

Another money-saving approach is not to hand out imprinted trade show items at all. Instead, develop a helpful "how to" brochure or "tips" sheet related to your company products. Your handout must contain new and helpful information that your booth visitors will find beneficial in their work or home life.

For more information on using promotional items, see the articles below.

