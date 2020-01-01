Trade show fixtures and accessories are integral to the image, functionality and appeal of your exhibit. To maximize outcomes, the quality and style of your booth elements must complement your booth design and reflect your company reputation.
Of course, fixtures like literature racks, table coverings, display cabinets, and other booth accessories must also have utility. If designed and arranged properly, all of these components can increase the impact of your exhibit and help make your booth staff be more effective.
With the right fixtures and booth arrangement, your team will be better able to greet and pre-qualify prospects, give product demonstrations, utilize visual aids, and perform other sales activities.
So, how do you strike a balance between look, function and cost of trade show fixtures within high-impact trade show displays and exhibit configurations?
Begin by thinking about your need for trade show fixtures and other booth necessities during the initial design phase. Consider how each element contributes to your brand image and exhibit sales effectiveness
Spend as much time upfront as possible with your booth designer to discuss your sales and marketing objectives. Explain your product positioning, what you do, the benefits you deliver, and your competitive points of difference. Confirm that you have a clear understanding and agreement on your product positioning and exhibit goals.
Then, thoroughly discuss and detail your booth requirements, fixtures and accessories, including the following:
Once you have identified your booth requirements, discuss your budget and how you want to allocate it towards each area of your exhibit.
An experienced booth designer will be able to offer ideas and present solutions on how to make the best use of your allocated funds, including developing high-impact signage, graphics, and displays, as well as using trade show accessories to your advantage.
