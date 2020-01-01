Enhance the Appeal and Impact of Your Exhibit Area
Imprinted trade show table cloths add professionalism to your exhibit booth. When used effectively, these table covers or throws can reinforce your marketing message and complement your display design. The size of your exhibit and booth area, along with type of events in which you participate, will determine your table covering requirements – and what you have imprinted.
Even if table cloths are provided by the event sponsor, a customized cover, runner, table or skirt, banner with your logo or company name and color scheme can make your booth significantly more noticeable and impressive.
As a result, you will attract more traffic and have the opportunity to share your sales message with a greater number of prospects.
At least three months before your event, ask the show’s promoter about your booth location, space, table sizes, and other display specifics. This will give you ample time to order your customized, imprinted tradeshow table cloths.
The cost of customizing cloths depends on the type of cover you require, imprint requirements, number of colors, size, quantities, turnaround time and shipping.
Table cover types include:
Table covers come in different styles to accommodate your display area needs.
To source quality suppliers, you can do an internet search or contact your exhibit display company, event sponsor, or get a professional referral.
Or, you can receive multiple, no-obligation quotes from independent suppliers of table covers by clicking here and completing the short form that details your needs. Be sure to check the box indicating you want quotes for "table throws."
