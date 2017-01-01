Tapping into the resources provided by a trade show association can provide you with a wealth of information to help you build on your success.
Membership allows you access to event calendars, marketing and promotional ideas, news and trends data, exhibit products and reviews, research, job opportunities, vendor lists, newsletters, and more.
Joining an trade show or event association also enables you to meet and network with industry colleagues.
The information gained from discussing new methods, exchanging ideas, and learning about best demonstrated practices will further your professional expertise and ability to deliver results.
Following is a listing of event and exhibit associations, along with contact information for each organization. If you have an industry association you would like included below, please click here to send an email.
AAXO: Association of African Exhibition Organisers
Building 1, Culross on Main Office Park
34 Culross Road, Bryanston
+27 (0)11 549 8300
info@aaxo.co.za
www.aaxo.co.za
CAEM: Canadian Association of Exposition Management
2219-160 Tycos Drive, Box 218
Toronto, ON M6B 1W8, Canada
(416) 787-9377 | (866) 441-9377
www.caem.ca
CEIR: Center for Exhibition Industry Research
12700 Park Central Drive
Suite 308
Dallas, Texas 75251
972-458-8002
www.ceir.org
CEMA: Corporate Event Marketing Association
1512 Weiskopf Loop
Round Rock, TX 78664 USA
(512) 310-8330
www.cemaonline.com
CIC: Convention Industry Council
CIC Headquarters Office
8201 Greensboro Drive, Suite 300
McLean, VA 22102 USA
(703) 610-9030
www.conventionindustry.org
EDPA: Exhibit Designers and Producers Association
EDPA Headquarters
5775 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd.
Bldg. G, Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30342 USA
(404) 303-7310
www.edpa.com
EEAA: Exhibition and Event Association of Australia
P.O. Box 6053
Frenches Forest NSW 2086 Australia
(02) 9452 7538
www.eeaa.com.au
ESCA: Exposition Services & Contractors Association
2260 Corporate Circle, Suite 400
Henderson, NV 89074-7701 USA
(877) 792-ESCA
www.esca.org
HCEA: Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Association
5775-G Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30342 USA
(404) 252-3663
www.hcea.org
IAAM: International Association of Assembly Managers
635 Fritz Drive
Coppell, TX 75019 USA
(404) 252-3663
www.iaam.org
IAEE: International Association of Exhibitions and Events
12700 Park Central Drive
Suite 308
Dallas, TX 75251
(972) 458-8002
www.iaee.com
PCMA: Professional Convention Management Association
2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Suite 1001
Chicago, IL 60616 USA
(312) 423-7262
www.pcma.org
SICO: Society of Independent Show Organizers
7000 W. Southwest Highway
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 USA
(877) YES-SISO
www.siso.org
Trade Show Resources
Trade Show Planning
History of Trade Shows
Trade Show Marketing Strategies
|
Share Success Tips
Do you have a great tip that enhanced your tradeshow results? Share it here! What works for you may help others. Click here >>