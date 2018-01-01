An imprinted trade show item can help your company’s booth stand out amid the stiff competition for visitors’ attention. Yet, sometimes exhibitors spend meaningful dollars on giveaways that draw visitors but make little or no impression on potential customers.
A high-impact giveaway conveys your brand's positioning message, helps educates your target audience about your company, and above all, promotes your business. Here are some helpful tips as you consider ordering your next supply of giveaways.
Imprinted promotional items can play a role in your brand-building strategies, but only if they reflect the quality and utility of your offerings.
Tips for Distributing Trade Show Items
Keep your promotional items in the back area of your booth so passersby cannot easily pick up a giveaway and then continue down the conference aisle without learning about your company.
Before you give a trade show item to a booth visitor, talk with the individual to ensure he or she is a viable prospect for your goods or services. This will give you the opportunity to begin building a relationship with the prospective buyer and assess whether the potential to buy is low, moderate or high.
As you give out your trade show item, be sure to collect lead information from the prospects for post-show follow-up.
