Think of a tradeshow novelty or giveaway as a helpful marketing tool that can further your exhibiting impact. Used effectively, the right promotional item can turn trade show attendees into potential buyers.
Ideally, your promotional novelty should be related to your own product or company. Yet, if that is not feasible, choose a quality giveaway that complements your offering, has appeal to you and your target audience, and can easily be imprinted with your company name, logo and contact information.
Of course, budget constraints play a role in what you decide to purchase. If you have minimal to spend, keep in mind that a giveaway can also include an inexpensive, printed information sheet or poster that features success tips related to your industry - content that has high perceived value to your target audience.
While everyone visiting the exhibition hall likes a free gift, only give your promotional novelty to booth visitors whom you determine as high opportunity prospects.
How to choose the right promotional item:
How to use your promotional novelty to your advantage:
