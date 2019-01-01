Green Trade Show Displays

Green trade show displays, which are designed and manufactured to be environmentally friendly, are a continuing trend in the trade show industry. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the trade show industry is the second largest producer of waste after the construction industry.

Yet, with the development of a eco-friendly exhibits, banner stands and related display products, the trade show industry is in position to begin reducing its ecological footprint and make significant strides over time in helping to preserve the environment.

A growing number of trade show display companies are now specializing in green exhibits, fixtures, signs, lighting and display materials that have less impact on the environment while remaining on the cutting edge of design.

As a result, exhibitors no longer have to sacrifice quality or appearance in order to go green. Trade show presenters can market just as successfully with eye-catching environmentally friendly displays as they did with traditional exhibit set-ups.

What Makes a Trade Show Display Green?



While it's impossible for a display to have zero impact on the earth, green exhibits cause substantially less harm to the environment than traditional displays. Green trade show exhibits:

Are made with recycled/recyclable material and renewable materials, like bamboo





Are shipped in reusable shipping cases





Are packaged with lightweight materials to reduce carbon emissions generated through shipping





Utilize LED lights, which use up to 95% less energy than traditional trade show lights





Utilize water-based inks instead of solvent-based inks





Are designed to last for the long-term

Benefits of Using Green Trade Show Displays

Eco-friendly trade show displays help to conserve energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce water and air pollution, and conserve natural resources.

With an increasing number of consumers concerned about the environment, many consider a commitment to green initiatives an admirable quality in companies. Therefore, an effective way to enhance your company's brand image is through utilizing an eco-friendly trade show display.

Trade shows attract a large number of attendees, so they allow you to spread the word about your products and services, while demonstrating your commitment to the environment.

