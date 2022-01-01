How to Effectively Use Pop Up Displays at Trade Shows



If you're looking for a way to make your trade show booth pop, literally, then you need a pop up display. Pop up displays are a great way to grab attention and brand your booth space. Plus, they're portable and easy to set up, so they're perfect for trade shows. Here's how to use pop up displays at trade shows to get the most out of your booth space.



Incorporate Your Logo into the Design

Well-designed pop up displays are essential tools for any business looking to make a big impression at trade shows and other events. According to trade show booth expert Jeffrey Leuschen of Vispronet, incorporating your logo into the display design can take your booth to the next level by increasing brand recognition.

Mr. Leuschen cites a study by two researchers at the University of California who found that people are more likely to remember a brand if its logo is prominently featured in the environment. The researchers conducted a series of experiments in which participants were exposed to different brands in a variety of settings.

The researchers found that participants were better able to recall the brands that were associated with a specific location, such as a trade show booth. This effect was even more pronounced when the brand logo was included in the display. The results of the study suggest that incorporating your logo into your pop up display can be an effective way to increase brand recognition and recall.

Place the Display Booth in a Visible Spot

When it comes to setting up a pop up booth display, placement is everything. You want to make sure that your booth is within eyesight of potential customers, but you also don't want it to be so close that it's intrusive.

The best place to set up your booth is in a busy area where there is a lot of foot traffic, such as near the entrance of an exhibition show or in a crowded marketplace. You should also make sure that your booth is well-lit and easy to see from a distance. By following these tips, you can help ensure that your pop up booth display will be seen by potential customers and that you'll be able to maximize your sales.

Figure Out the Perfect Size

As any exhibitor knows, a trade show booth is only as effective as its display. Pop up displays are a popular choice for many businesses; but, it's important to make sure that the display is the right size for your booth.

If the display is too small, it will get lost in the crowd and fail to attract attention.

On the other hand, if the display is too large, it will be overwhelming and make it difficult for people to move around your booth.

The key is to find a balance between these two extremes. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to figure out the perfect size for your pop up display. Mr. Leuschen advises the following.

First, measure the dimensions of your trade show booth. You'll need to know the width, depth, and height of your space to choose a display that will fit comfortably.

Next, consider any furniture or other equipment that you'll be using in your booth. You don't want your display to block any information or product demonstrations that you'll be giving.

Finally, think about your overall exhibit goals. What do you want your display to achieve?

Once you've considered all of these factors, you'll be able to choose a pop up display that's just the right size for your trade show booth.

Customize Pop Ups with Different Graphics

At trade shows, it is important to make your brand stand out to attract attention and generate leads. One way to do this is to use multiple pop up displays and graphics. By using a variety of colors and shapes, you can create a visually appealing booth that will grab the attention of passersby.

Additionally, using different types of pop up displays will help you highlight different aspects of your brand and product. For example, you may use one display to showcase your product, while using another to provide information about your company's history or mission. By using a combination of displays, you can create a well-rounded brand experience that will leave a lasting impression on potential customers.

Purchase Pop Up Displays You Can Reuse

Not only are pop up displays easy to set up and take down at more than one event, they can be customized with reusable graphics to match your brand. Pop up displays can be reused for multiple events, which makes them a cost-effective choice.

For example, if you have a booth at a trade show, you can use the same pop up display at future trade shows or events. Or, if you have a pop up display that you use for presentations, you can reuse it at company meetings or seminars.

If you plan on setting up your booths at more than one event, make sure you create graphics that suit all kinds of occasions. Don’t include information that only pertains to one event and not the other, such as the name of the trade show or its location. With a little bit of creativity, pop up displays can be used in multiple ways to save you time and money.

Conclusion

Pop up displays are a great way to advertise your company or product at trade shows. They are easy to set up and take down, and they can be eye-catching. Pop up displays can also be customized to include your company logo, colors, and contact information. This makes it easy for potential customers to find you and learn more about your business. In addition, pop up displays are relatively affordable, making them a great option for small businesses or start-ups.

Overall, using pop up displays at trade shows is an effective way to promote your company and attract new customers.







