5 Types of Backlit Trade Show Displays

Backlit trade show displays are among the fastest growing design trends in the exhibition industry. Backlighting with LED lights not only offers brilliant aesthetics, but also an affordable way to effectively customize a portable trade show display.



According to exhibit expert Nathan Slavik, design-forward exhibit companies are continually developing new and innovative backlit displays and event products, including eco-friendly hybrid displays, modular LED lightbox rentals, and many backlit accessories.

"If your goal is to stand out among the crowd at your next exhibition, a backlit display is the perfect choice," he says.

Backlit Graphic Towers



Ideal for small and corner booth spaces, interior office signage, or to spruce up a current booth layout, backlit trade show towers are available in a wide array of shapes and sizes.

Most models have easy interchangeable graphics, making LED light towers great for calling out sales and new product or services promotion. Now available with wireless enhancement accessories, exhibitors can place their lightbox tower in front of the booth space, or in any location they choose, to help draw in show attendees!

LED Lightbox Counters

Trade show counters offer booth visitors a designated point of contact with your sales staff, and with an LED backlit counter in the front of your inline booth space, you’ll get noticed faster than ever before.

Face-to-face communication is the most crucial element of trade show marketing, and portable pedestal counters make it easy for attendees to identify a point of contact. Using an illuminated lightbox counter will not only impress potential clients, it will also help direct booth visitors to your sales staff.

Many backlit counters on the market also have storage, monitor stands, locking iPad space, attachable literature holders, and user-friendly interchangeable graphics.

Backlit Pop Up Displays

Combining the most common portable display system with the popular backlit trend makes for a bright, vibrant display that is incredibly portable, lightweight, and user-friendly.

Exhibitors looking for a low maintenance display with a powerful appearance should consider a backlit pop-up display. Fluorescent light bars are strategically placed along the curved or straight traditional pop-up frame, making the attached fabric graphic mural glow brilliantly.

Pop-up trade show displays cater to all exhibitors, from beginners to the seasoned pros, and adding LED lighting elevates the classic style.

Backlit Tabletop Displays

Backlit tabletop displays create eye-catching branding opportunities in small spaces, and can often be more effective than exhibiting with a standard free-standing display. Most models currently on the market are built as a traditional LED lightbox display, that include internal LED light strips, aluminum modular frames, and seamless fabric mural graphics with SEG technology.

The second common backlit tabletop display system is the backlit pop-up tabletop, which is simply a mini-version of the free-standing backlit pop-up displays. Both portable display systems feature dye sublimation graphic prints that effectively illuminating solid colors and vibrant graphic designs.

LED Modular Lightbox Displays

Backlit trade show displays give any booth a unique look, but choosing to design a completely custom LED lightbox takes that to the next level. For some companies, creating an exclusive trade show booth is a top priority.

Custom modular aluminum hardware systems have the ability to easily reconfigure a display booth size, allowing exhibitors to maintain a seamless design at every event despite the display space they are given.

LED Modular backlit displays are especially easy to assemble. They include built-in LED lighting across the bottom and top, seamless dye sublimation printed graphics with SEG technology. The SEG technology allows an even distribution on light throughout the graphic mural, eliminating any possible “hot spotting” issues often seen on cheaper economy backlit signage.

