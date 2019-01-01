PAPERWORK THAT FOLLOWS AFTER YOU REGISTER FOR A TRADE SHOW EVENT



Introduction

So you plan to use your exhibit trade show booth display to introduce a new product, as part of your overall marketing launch. You’ve identified what conferences you want to attend and have submitted your exhibitor registration application. Now, you need to be prepared for the onslaught of paperwork that follows for each show you attend.

What You Need to Know

Once your registration is processed for participating in a trade show, you’ll receive a hefty information packet – either electronically or in the mail – from the conference sponsor.

The packet includes booth space information, forms to complete, area information, and other guidelines about the event. While tedious, you need to carefully review the entire packet and make note of deadlines for returning forms and other requested information.

As you read your materials, confirm that you have been given the booth location that you requested with your registration application (and if not, contact the show sponsor right away).

Requesting Conference Services for Your Exhibit

Carefully complete forms that allow you to request specific conference services, equipment rentals, cleaning requirements, floral arrangements, flooring, etc.

Take note of guidelines and access to power, lighting and plumbing to ensure you have everything you need for your trade show booth display.

Promotional Opportunities

Look for marketing and publicity activities that the show host makes available to all exhibitors. Identify which initiatives appear to be opportunistic and cost-effective for you. Also see if there are speaker or sponsorship opportunities, along with other ways to maximize your exposure in the conference hall.

Any show-sponsored promotional activities in which you participate need to complement your own exhibit marketing efforts.

Logistic Considerations

Review shipping guidelines and where to pick up and store your items once you arrive at the exhibition site. Finally, take note of retailers and restaurants located close to the exhibit hall in the event you need to make a last minute purchase or reservations for client dinner meetings.

Taking the time to carefully review the materials in your packet and then ensure accuracy and timeliness of form submission will help position you for a successful event.

Related Info - Exhibit Trade Show Booth Display

Before You Go: Trade Show Check List

Trade Show Marketing Tips

More Tradeshow Speaker Information

Tradeshow Banner Stands

Tradeshow Florists

Trade Show Promotional Items

› Trade Show Exhibit Booth Display