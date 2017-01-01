Trade Show Display Booths

How to Extend Functionality

Trade show display booths represents a significant investment and require special attention to keep all components in like-new condition. Exhibits are most vulnerable to damage during transport, installation, dismantling, and storage. Following are tips to help you minimize down-time and refurbishing costs over the lifetime of your display.

Transporting Exhibit Booths

Improperly transporting and storing an exhibit can take a stunning, professional display and turn it into pricey refuse in minutes.

First, pack all of your booth elements tight enough that they won't shift and move around during shipping. This is particularly important for rigid graphics, large panels, and other items that can be dented or bent easily.

Set-up at the Show



If you will be handling your own booth set-up, be sure you allocate enough time prior to the event to get everything up and exactly how you want it. If time is tight, set up the perimeter, tables and main booth elements first.

Then, place your smaller items, decorations, and marketing materials around the booth area as the early attendees enter the exhibition hall. Depending on the distance and space constraints, some find it easier to set up smaller structures before arrival.

If you require contract services to set-up your trade show display booth at the venue, take extra time to screen your installer. Make sure the professional help you hire has experience in the industry, as well as satisfied customers based on your reference checks.

Provide the installer as much information about booth logistics and details in advance to help avoid potential damage or time loss during the assembly process. This includes information such as

Number of pallets and booth pieces;

Description of what's in each shipping crate, which should also be labeled clearly prior to shipping; and

Diagrams and detail about which components go with which exhibit display segment.

Dismantling Trade Show Display Booths

Taking down your exhibit requires the same attention and care as set-up. Be sure everything goes back into the case or container it came in. Check to see if any of the metal surfaces could be rubbing against each other, and if so, wrap them with a soft cloth, foam, or batting to protect the finish.

As you preparing shipping cases for transport, ensure the fragile and delicate items such as graphics are protected. If the display requires paper graphics and marketing materials, it may also be wise to place them in plastic to help protect against moisture.

Storing Trade Show Display Booths for Future Use



When storing your trade show display booth, pay particular attention to the care of your graphics and fabric. They should be carefully packed and stored out of direct sunlight, which will cause them to fade or become brittle. Also, refrain from using less costly cardboard boxes to store your display elements. Specialty booth cases provide far better protection. They are also more durable and ship more easily.

Lastly, it is advantageous to use a secure, dry and undisturbed storage facility to keep your exhibit in pristine condition. This will help ensure it doesn’t get inadvertently bumped or knocked over. And, you don’t have to worry about your display cases taking up valuable storage space at your workplace.

Information by Chris Harmen of New York Skyline Displays, which specializes in exhibit installation, storage, refurbishing, displays and graphics.

Related Information - Trade Show Display Booths

Trade Show Freight Services

Selecting an Exhibit Carrier to Meet Your Needs

Create an Attractive Exhibit on a Tight Budget

Maximizing Impact with Your Exhibition Stand

Used Trade Show Exhibits

› Trade Show Display Booths