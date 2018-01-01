Trade Show Display Ideas

Attract Booth Visitors

Unique and appealing trade show display ideas can set your company apart from the competition in a crowded exhibition hall. Unusual promotional concepts can also help generate more company awareness, increase leads, and help you achieve a higher return for your trade show investment.

The following marketing ideas are departures from the "same old, same old" booth attractions you see at most shows.

Host an After-Hours Networking Event

After workshops and perusing the exhibition hall, participants often return to their hotel rooms and look for something to do in their free time at the event.

Take advantage of this opportunity and organize a private networking event in the evening after scheduled events are over. Personally invite booth visitors who you have determined are high-opportunity prospects. Get their contact information and use texting or twitter to remind them about coming.

This will provide a meaningful opportunity to interact in a more intimate atmosphere and increase the likelihood that your prospects will do business with you in the future. Options include booking a private tour or hosting a private party with complimentary food and drinks.

Offer Free Facials or Massages



Hire an aesthetician to provide free facials or a massage therapist to give free chair massages at your booth to create buzz on the trade show floor. A free facial or massage will make attendees feel like a million bucks and instill them with a favorable and lasting memory of your company.

Plus, after receiving a facial or massage, booth visitors will feel relaxed and refreshed, providing you with an ideal opportunity to engage in conversation and promote your company products.

Hold Classic Video Game Contests



Attendees respond to trade show display ideas that are fun, engaging, and memorable. You can liven up your exhibit area and increase traffic by renting traditional arcade games and holding contests with prizes for the winners. Classic games like Pac-Man and Space Invaders are popular crowd pleasers.

Have visitors provide business cards and/or other lead information to participate. This will enable your booth staff to engage in conversation about your company products and pre-qualify prospects before the competition begins.





Have Slot Car Race Competitions



Generate buzz in the exhibition hall and attract booth visitors by having a digital slot car track and races in your exhibit area. Invite booth visitors (who are vetted by booth staff as high-opportunity prospects) to compete against one another for prizes that are associated with your company and product offering. During the show, post race activity and winners on social media throughout the day.

Rent a Prize Vault



Rent a see-through safe or prize vault and put an attractive prize in it to drive traffic and build excitement among trade show goers. Participants have to guess the right code in order to unlock the prize vault and win the prize that’s inside. Popular prizes include iPods and netbooks. While people are waiting to get a shot at cracking the code, you can promote your company’s products.

Feature an Oxygen Bar



If you rent an oxygen bar for your trade show booth, it will surely become a conversation piece. An oxygen bar can serve up to 60 guests per hour and it takes up little space. You can even have the oxygen bar customized with your logo and sales message.

Visitors to your display area will feel refreshed and uplifted after spending a few minutes at the oxygen bar, so they’re more likely to be receptive to promotional messages.

Hold a Drawing



Rather than giving away inexpensive, forgettable promotional items to everyone who passes by your booth, generate interest by holding a drawing for big-ticket items.

You can hand tickets to attendees as they enter your booth. Have your company information imprinted on the (which can be oversized) and have participants keep their portion to use for claiming the prizes.

Then, require visitors to return to find out if they won. This will give your staff additional opportunities to talk with attendees and generate interest for your company products. Prior to the show, discuss your promotional drawing with your company's legal counselor.

Click here for more unique trade show ideas >>.

Related Information - Trade Show Display Ideas

More Trade Show Display Ideas

Choosing Effective Promotional Items

Speaking Opportunities to Build Sales



› Display Ideas