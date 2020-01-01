Putting Games for Trade Shows

Attract Booth Visitors

Putting games for trade shows can consistently draw potential prospects to your exhibit booth – whether they are golfers or not. Competing to sink the longest putts, getting multiple holes-in-one, or finding out who can get the lowest score in three shots is an appealing draw for event attendees.

Interest is heightened when there are attractive prizes involved. These prizes can feature certificates for greens fees, golf equipment, apparel, or golf balls imprinted with your logo.

Other prizes related directly to your company product or service can also serve as an excellent incentive to get booth visitors to stop at your booth and engage in some friendly competition.

Leverage Sales Opportunities with Booth Visitors

The key is to strategically use your booth's putting green and golf challenges to:

Attract attendees to your booth

Promote awareness of your product

Secure viable leads and generate sales

While people line up to play, you have a captured, attentive audience that allows your trade show booth team to meet and pre-qualify as potential buyers.

Think of putting games as your new-found window of opportunity for discussing your product or service with potential buyers that you otherwise may not have had the opportunity to meet.

Flexibility of Putting Games for Trade Shows

Putting greens for event booths are workable even when there is limited space. Though, if you have a a large booth area, having three or more different holes for attendees to play is optimal. In addition, greens can be adjusted to accommodate all golf skill levels.

Custom putting-green designs are available and you can even have your logo imprinted in the turf. Greens can also be constructed with undulating surfaces. If your budget allows, you can even hire a golf pro to give tips to those who participate.

Event putting courses are typically easy to transport and set up. If your space or budget is limited, you may want to consider using putting mats or a putting lane with a ball return.

Putting games for trade shows can be rented by the day for a few hundred dollars, depending on the size and shipping requirements. They are typically priced by the day or week. Putting greens are also available to purchase with prices ranging from a few thousand dollars and up.

