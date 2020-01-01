Retractable Banner Stands

Retractable banner stands are one of the most popular advertising display products, especially for trade show settings. They are often paired with event tents or exhibits to create a complete marketing set up.

These banner stands come in all shapes and sizes, but their main purpose is to catch the attention of passersby and promote a brand message. They are easy to set up, takedown, and replace.

While usually called retractable banners , they are also referred to as roll-up or pull-up banners because the printed banner rolls into a base for storage and is pulled up or unrolled when in use.



The banner remains fully displayed when unrolled because the top of the hardware connects to an expanding pole. When done, all that’s required is detaching the top from the pole and allowing the banner to roll back into the base. When rolled into the base, the banner is safe from dirt, dust, and wrinkling.

This form of advertising can be reused for different events. Old banners can be changed out for new ones without having to replace the hardware. Vendors also sell these kinds of stands in different styles to suit short-term and long-term campaigns.

Types of Retractable Banners

Many companies sell custom retractable banners in "good," "better" and "best" versions. The "good” version is usually the most economical of the three, but is typically used for short-term marketing, such as a single event that can take a few days. You’ll find that the more economical options don’t always have the option for changeable banners.



The “better” versions are made with higher quality, longer lasting material and include the option for replacement graphics. These can be used for a longer period compared to the “good” version.



The “best” option is made from the most enduring material for even longer-term use. Vendors also use more stylized hardware for these options for a more professional look that complements the graphics. This, however, is the most expensive of the three options.

Vinyl and Fabric Retractable Banners

Many sellers give you the option to choose between a vinyl or fabric banner. Both are suited for printing beautiful, vivid graphics. Both can be used for indoor and outdoor use. Yet, the quality of the vinyl or fabric correlates to how durable and long lasting the banner will be.

Less expensive materials are intended for indoor use. They can withstand being displayed outdoors, but normally not for an extended period. If a vendor offers a more expensive material option, it’s because the vinyl or fabric can repeatedly endure the weather outdoors without ruining the banner.

Vinyl has a smooth, satin-type finish that can be wiped down with a soft cloth. Made from polyester knit, fabric banners provide a sharp, professional look and most can be machine washed to keep them in pristine condition.



Where Retractable Banner Stands Are Displayed



Roll-up banner stands are highly versatile and can be displayed in many different areas, adding to their appeal. Banner stands are often used...

At trade show booths and entrances

In mall walkways and outside of shops

On sidewalks by restaurants and small businesses

In building lobbies and business foyers

As signage for inside and outside stores and companies

These stands can display company names and logos, describe a company or program’s mission, showcase a website, give directions, instruct on how to use a mobile app, showcase a photo, and much more.

The versatility, function, and simplicity of retractable banner stands make them a ubiquitous, effective form of advertising.

Related Information - Retractable Banner Stands

Design Tips for Banners

Tips for Using Trade Show Banners

Why Invest in a Trade Show Banner Stand?

Banner Design and Printing

