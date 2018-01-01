CUSTOM EVENT TENTS

ADVANTAGES OF CUSTOM POP-UP TENTS AT OUTDOOR EVENTS

Participating in outdoor events can be an opportunistic component of your company's overall marketing strategy. Having an attractive, high-visibility tent can further brand awareness and relationship-building with customers and prospects.

Custom event tent by Vispronet

The key is to select outdoor events that reach your target audiences and have a clearly defined purpose at the venue.

Whether you use a branded tent or canopy to feed guests, host an activity, sell merchandise, or provide refuge in case of rain, popup tents can be an effective promotional method in your marketing arsenal.



Why are pop-up tents important for marketing?

Custom branded tents drive name recognition and let you showcase exactly the things you want to promote. Including your company name and logo in your company colors is a great way to communicate to prospective customers exactly what your business is and what it does.

When it comes time to pick out the pop up tent for your event marketing needs, there are a number of things you need to consider.



What size and type of tent do I need?

According to Jeff Leuschen of Vispronet.com, a company specializing in custom pop-up tents and advertising display systems, picking the correct size is the first step toward designing a custom event tent. He advises to work with the event sponsor to determine how much outdoor space you have available and then decide how you’re going to best utilize your canopy.

For example, 10’ x 10’ and 10’ x 20’ canopies are popular sizes for food/merchandise vendors and trade show booths. Larger event tents that range in size from 200 to 300 square feet are often used for eating spaces or other large gatherings.

Once you’ve decided what size canopy you require, decide how you will use it for your brand messaging. You may choose to feature just your logo printed on the canopy peaks. Or, you may opt for a fully imprinted tent with artwork on all peaks and valances. Each of these approaches has a different use.

Logo-print tents are great when you only want to showcase a logo or a little bit of text (like a food vendor).





Full-print event tents are designed to be the centerpiece of the outdoor area and garner the greatest visual impact.



Once you’ve decided the type you need, it’s time to look at the different design elements and accessories that you can use to create the right atmosphere for your tent.

What accessories are available?

There are a number of different accessories available for your tent. The one you pick depends on the type of atmosphere you’re trying to cultivate.

Walls. Tents can be enclosed in a variety of wall styles in either mesh or vinyl. The most basic is a simple, full white wall, but wall options include everything from half walls to walls with windows, doors or both.





Lighting. Lighting is one of the best ways to transform your tent into something that will draw the customer’s eye – even if it’s just something small like a LED light or halogen bulb pointed at your company logo. Specialty lighting can help, too. Options like lanterns or chandeliers can soften the overall look, while bistro lights can help the event glow, especially if the lights are strung between the tent poles.





Flooring. Depending on the purpose of your tent at the event, flooring is option, too. If you’re hosting a trade show booth or other public activity, using rubber tiles is preferred because they give your guests a flat place to walk that also keeps their feet dry.

Other popular add-ons include windows, doors, attachable feather flags, removable banners, leg drapes, bows, weights, stake kits, and more.

Whether it’s a simple logo-print tent with half walls or a full-print tent with doors and windows, the tent you create is constrained only by what you want to accomplish.

