A trade show entertainer doesn't just create an enjoyable atmosphere at your booth. An experienced professional works in tandem with your sales team to deliver key information about your company or product to potential customers. While booth visitors are attracted to your exhibit by the entertainer's unique or amusing presentation, they are also absorbing key product information about your offerings.
Booth performers are experienced at working with companies of all sizes to ensure the right image and message is appropriately incorporated into the booth show. They also know how to work the crowd and help generate leads, with proper preshow planning.
There are a full range of trade show booth entertainers that you can hire. Some examples include the following.
Maximize Impact from Your Booth Entertainer
To ensure you fully benefit from hiring a professional booth entertainer, you need to carefully screen a variety of professional before contracting for serves. Your contracted entertainers must be adept at appropriately incorporating key points about your product into their 'acts' to enhance awareness and interest in your offering.
At the end of the entertainer presentations, it is important for your booth team to engage booth visitors in conversation, identify viable prospects and collect lead information.
In addition, it is essential to have preshow planning meetings (even by conference call, if necessary) to impart information about your products, discuss performance strategies, determine timing and coordinate efforts.
You can find entertainers through web searches, directories, professional and trade associations and by contacting event and conference professionals.
