Benefits of a Tradeshow Banner Stand



A tradeshow banner stand is one of the most effective ways to optimize your exhibit and achieve greater impact. Banner stands can deliver your message with added punch and appeal, and increase the amount of traffic from tradeshow attendees.

There are many aspects of a tradeshow banner stand that makes your investment worthwhile. Banner stands can be designed with your company logo or graphics, and include the important information you want to convey to prospective clients.

They can be used in conjunction with a trade show display or on their own to advertise a product, announce an event, or showcase information about your business.



Banner stands can be used as an extension of your trade show booth at an event because they can be set up in other areas like the show lobby or at the end of an aisle. Additionally, a banner stand is lightweight, portable, and easy to set up and take down.



Materials



The banners are typically constructed with either fabric or vinyl. There are advantages and disadvantages to each type of material, so you should consider how you will use your banner stand before deciding between fabric and vinyl.

Fabric banners are durable, long-lasting and travel well because they don't bend or crease. The fabric doesn’t reflect light like vinyl, which can decrease your banner’s readability.

Yet, fabric banners are not easy to clean and can become dingy or faded with time. Vinyl banners are easy to wipe clean and allow for brighter colors and sharper image definition on them making them more eye-catching than fabric banners.

Extending Use

Once you have invested in a banner stand, you will find many uses for this vital piece of equipment outside of trade show displays. Banner stands are reusable and long-lasting.

You might consider setting up your custom banner stand in a shopping mall to draw customers into your store, in a hotel lobby to direct the flow of traffic, at a movie theater to advertise an upcoming film, at a sporting event to showcase team information, or wherever your audience is likely to be found.

The benefits of a custom banner stand will last your business far beyond trade show displays, and with proper care can be used for several years of succinct, eye-catching advertisement for your business or company.

Article written by Mat Kelly, president of ExhibitDEAL, a wholesaler specializing in trade show displays, banner stands and booth accessories.

