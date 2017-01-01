Improve Results with a

A trade show promotional item given away at your booth can help draw traffic, create recall after the show, and provide contact information in a unique, memorable way to prospects.

At first glance, an event's crowded exhibition hall seems like a treasure trove for prospecting, generating viable new leads and driving product sales for your organization.



Yet, considering all the distractions of the show and your competition in the industry vying for the attention of conference attendees, interest-grabbers in the form of unique promotional items can help draw more people to your display booth.



With increased booth traffic, you will have the opportunity to meet and pre-qualify more prospects. And with a greater prospect pool, you will likely yield a greater number of viable leads and new customers.



According to Incomm Center for Trade Show Research and Sales Training, event attendees are 52% more likely to stop by your exhibit if you have appealing promotional items to give them.

As a result, awareness and interest in your exhibit and product line increase -- and you enhance potential for greater sales performance. So, what kind of promotional products are most effective?

Whether you choose items such as imprinted tote bags, promotional pens, USB drives, imprinted mugs, or ice scrapers, make sure your promotional items reflect your company image and have relevance to your prospect.

"The secret to getting the most visibility from the dollars you spend on promotional items is to choose gifts that people will want to use once they return to their homes and offices," said Jonathan E. Edelman of PromotionStore.com.

Here are important considerations to help you choose your giveaway.

Does the item complement your company and product image?





Do the giveaways you want to purchase match your budget?





Are you able to easily imprint your key contact information and message on the trade show promotional item?





Will you be able to get your shipment in time for the event?





Is your giveaway unique from others you've seen?





Is the item something YOU would like to have?

Effective Use of Giveaways

How you distribute your trade show promotional item makes a difference in its perceived value and marketing effectiveness. For example, do not stack your entire supply of giveaways on your booth table for just anyone to take.

This potentially diminishes the value of your "gift" to show attendees. Rather, personally and selectively hand out giveaways to visitors with whom you speak and who represent potential clients.

Through thoughtful distribution of advertising specialties your product will be more memorable to your prospect and serves as a way to show your appreciation for the booth visit.

You may also want to have booth visitors fill out a lead form before you offer the giveaway. This will further help qualify prospects and assist with your event follow-up marketing initiatives.

Compare Promotional Item Pricing

More on Choosing a Trade Show Promotional Item

