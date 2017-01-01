A trade show banner stand is a cost-effective way to add visual impact to your display and can be used in a variety of different settings to deliver your marketing message with punch. In an exhibition hall, a banner stand's large-format and eye-catching graphics help differentiate you from the competition and entice visitors to your booth.
Exhibitors use banner stands to attract greater attention to their displays and enhance the impact of promotional messages.
In addition to trade shows, these lightweight, highly portable banners utilize minimal space and can be used for retail store marketing, shopping malls, business meetings, stage presentations, special events and conference room displays.
Available in a variety of sizes and formats, exhibition banner stands help enhance visibility, build brand awareness, communicate key selling points, and highlight contact information. Banner graphics including type, photography and logos can be imprinted on either fabric or vinyl material.
Fabric banners are long-lasting and durable because they don’t wrinkle or tear during transport or set-up. Unlike vinyl, fabric banners do not have a shiny surface or reflect light. This makes them easy to read in different types of lighting environments.
Yet, the fabric colors can fade over time. In addition, they are not as easy to clean as vinyl banners, which can be wiped clean when soiled.
Images on vinyl banners are typically more vivid and have sharper definition than those printed on fabric.
As a result, they may be more striking and noticeable than imprinted fabric banners; yet are susceptible to creasing or crinkling with extended use.
With proper care and handling, both fabric and vinyl banners can last a number of years. In addition to a choice of materials, a trade show banner stand comes in a variety of types and configurations, including the following:
The price of a trade show banner stand varies by the style and size of stand you require - and there are stands that accommodate small budgets, as well as large. As you consider making a purchase, take into account the potential impact and variety of ways banner stands can be use din your marketing and sales efforts.
