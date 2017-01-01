How to Give Yourself the Edge on Tradeshow Success
Scenario: So here you are standing in your booth. It is 10:15 am on Sunday, the last day of the show. Hordes of wandering trade show attendees stroll through the exhibition hall amidst hundreds of booths and displays—including yours. There is little or no chance these people will enter into business with your company.
Face it: they probably just stopped by for the free candy or cool "chotchky" sitting on your table. So, how do you give those people permission to engage?
Or, if you’re the attendee, how do you keep from sitting quietly in the corner looking at the education descriptions for the ninth time instead of finding and meeting new people?
One word: approachability. Sure, it’s an expression that varies from person to person. But after delivering speeches to companies and associations around the world on the topic, here’s what I’ve learned about tradeshow success:
So, even if it is the end of the day and you’re all out of energy and free mints, remember this last tip on approachability and tradeshow success: "Fear not to entertain strangers, for by so doing some may have entertained angles unaware."
This article was written by Scott Ginsberg (hellomynameisscott.com) who is an author and professional speaker.
Insights and Tools
Selecting Opportunistic Trade Shows
Trade Show Planning Tools
Success Strategies from a Trade Show Veteran
Check List to Evaluate Event Competitors
International Exhibiting Tips
Trade Show Finder
How to Do Tradeshow Planning
Planning Timeline
Getting a Leg Up
Tradeshow Follow-up to Close the Sale
Use Media Packaging to Increase Trade Show Results
Collecting Trade Show Leads
Trade Show and Exhibiting Trends
Exhibitor List Serves as Insightful Marketing Tool
Effectively Using Humor in Your Marketing
Get the Most Out of Attending a Trade Show
Looking at the Numbers
How to Stretch Your Trade Show Budget
Tradeshow Budget Planning Tips
Know the 5 Trade Show Expenses You Can't Control
A New Way to Look At Success Measurement
Trade Show Budget Considerations
Trade Show Expense Allocation
Trade Show Advisor HOME
›
Trade Show Planning
›
Tips for Tradeshow Success
|
Share Success Tips
Do you have a great tip that enhanced your tradeshow results? Share it here! What works for you may help others. Click here >>