Trade Show Stand Design

Tips for a Winning Exhibit

The appearance and message of your trade show stand design are pivotal to attracting visitors to your booth. In a crowded and competitive exhibition hall, you only have about three seconds to make an impression on people passing by your display area.

The appeal of your trade show stand design is key to attracting prospects to your display area. So, whether you hire an exhibit company or create your own look and feel with booth design software, consider the following tips to maximize your impact.

Always Focus on Your Target Audience

Think like a trade show visitor and keep your target audience in mind while designing your booth and crafting its main marketing message. With just a quick glance, a show attendee should be able to ascertain what products and services you are offer -- and what makes you unique from the competition.



Create Visual Appeal



Use lighting creatively to attract attention to your booth and help it stand out from the crowd. Exposition halls tend to be dark so your stand will suffer if it is not sufficiently lit.

Limit the colors you use in your booth design to three or less. The same goes for textures you use in your booth such as vinyl, plastic, and metal. Exhibit displays that use too many colors and textures look cluttered and thus tend to get overlooked.

Use multimedia to create an engaging, interactive booth. Audio, video, and animation are highly effective at grabbing the attention of passerby. For additional ideas on attracting booth traffic, click here.

Use Memorable Graphics and Text



Make sure the graphics you use are consistent with those in your promotional literature in order to create a memorable display. If you need to display a lot of information, consider the size of your overall exhibit space and graphics. Small displays should only focus on one strong point so as not to be overwhelming.

No matter the size of your booth, too much text on your signs and displays can make your booth look cluttered and even dissuade visitors from stopping. Keep the text as concise as possible and make sure that it is visible from a distance.

Text should be placed in the upper half of your trade show stand design so people in front of your booth don’t block it and prevent others from seeing it. To ensure that text is easy to read, avoid placing it over textured backgrounds.

More people will be attracted to your trade show booth if you implement a simple, yet powerful design, use minimal text, and select coordinated colors that complement your brand image.

