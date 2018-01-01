Successful exhibitors maximize outcomes with proven trade show marketing strategies that start even before the exhibition halls open. Savvy business owners and marketers embrace the opportunity to reach their target market by attending trade shows relevant to their market sector, and therefore exert every effort into showcasing their product lines.
Studies reveal that 75% of the people who go to trade shows know exactly what they want to see, whom they want to see, and how much time they will spend on the exhibition hall floor.
Even with the ease of social media and mobile outreach for networking, trade shows continue to be among the most powerful, results-driven marketing tools for reaching potential buyers. This holds true for companies of all sizes.
Leveling the Playing Field
The greatest advantage of a trade show is enabling the smaller players to compete with their bigger and more experienced counterparts.
With the right products and a well-defined strategy, small companies can connect with significant numbers of buyers directly and easily. This enables them to further their products reach instantly and secure sales.
The key to succeeding by exhibiting in a trade show is to treat event participation as an integrated marketing campaign.
Strategies that Work
Seasoned exhibitors know all too well that a trade show marketing officially begins long before the doors open on the first day. They start identifying and inviting prospective customers to visit them in the show floor, and connect with them face to face. Here are some of the top strategies first-time exhibitors can apply in their trade show marketing:
Before the show:
During the show:
After the show
Businesses can extend their reach and maximize exposure to a wider market by participating in trade shows. It is here that they display, demonstrate, educate, network and gather names to build a highly targeted customer database, and promote their products in the future.
After all, trade fairs represent a single largest market opportunity that benefits exhibitors even after the show. It is because in this market is where organizations big and small can focus on securing more business wins.
This article on effective trade show marketing strategies was written by Jon Borillo of The Wholesale Forums (www.thewholesaleforums.co.uk).
